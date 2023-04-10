Trunk Or Treat At Lakewood Presbyterian Church October 22

Fall in love with Jesus at Lakewood Presbyterian church's Trunk or Treat! Join us in our parking lot on Sunday, October 22nd, from 3-5pm. (We'll move inside if the weather is bad.) Come as you are or come in costume to collect candy. We’ll have a bake sale, trunk decorating contest, and a pumpkin decorating contest, and of course treats!



This event is FREE! But we will have several opportunities to make donations. Our pumpkin carving/decorating contest will be voted on by change donations. Bring your quarters! There will be prizes for the best trunk and best pumpkin. All donations will go to support COLORS+ Youth Center. For more information, contact akennedy@lakewoodpresbyterian.org .

Cindy Dugan has been a Lakewood resident for the past 6 years although she has visited with family and enjoyed time in the community for 50 years. She is a member of Lakewood Presbyterian Church, and it is for the church’s events that she is joining as a member to submit articles and calendar events.