Starr Gazer
OCTOBER
ARIES: Money is in the stars for the Ram; this Halloween, show them the dare-devil you are & go as Tom Cruise in Maverick, then turn up the heat on the Ram’s charm & get the girl.
TAURUS: Luck is with the Bull; come out of that Bullpen of yours, get your sense of beauty on & put on your best Tanya McQuoid costume from The White Lotus, & smile baby smile.
GEMINI: The Twins do everything in doubles; you’ve got the stars shining on romance this Halloween; grab a partner, search your closet for your brightest Hot Pink & bring Ken along.
CANCER: The Sun’s shining in the Crab’s home & family this Halloween season, & you are no stranger in the kitchen; put on your best Camy from The Bear & make that pumpkin bread.
LEO: Lion/Lioness, Jupiter’s bringing you fame, no stranger, you being the center of attention, show ‘em why you’re King/Queen of the jungle, strut your Queen Charlotte this Halloween.
VIRGO: Money’s your friend this month Virgo; use your analytical/architectural skills, say RIP to Twitter & figure out how to show up at Halloween with the best “X” custom in Lakewood.
LIBRA: Jupiter, Planet of Luck, is shining on other people's money; play the Lotto; this is your birthday month, your best bet this Halloween; dress up as Cher from Clueless, the perfect you.
SCORPIO: The Sun is behind the scenes hiding in the dark for the Scorpion this Halloween, with a spotlight on relationships; go to the party dressed as Wednesday Adams & Beetle Juice.
SAGITTARIUS: Focus for the Centaur is on health, also your groups & organizations; take care of business before play, then aim your bow & arrow as Katniss (Hunger Games) on Halloween.
CAPRICORN: The business-minded Goat is at the top of your career this month, with a bit of romance thrown your way…put on your best business look & show up as M3GAN on Halloween.
AQUARIUS: Foreign affairs & home & family are the focus for Aquarians this month; whether you’re abroad or on the home front, do Halloween as Beyonce’ from the Renaissance tour.
PISCES: The local watering hole is where the Fish will be on Halloween, with some fairy dust sprinkled on your fins from others' money. Enjoy the beach look & go as Sarah (Outer Banks).
Eva Starr, the local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. You can reach Starr at evastarr.com.
Eva Starr
Eva Starr recently moved back to her heartland state of Ohio, after the transition of her mother. Starr spent the last ten years in San Diego digesting the alluring buffet of wisdom the West Coast had to offer. While there she attended the San Diego Culinary Institute, and worked as a chef in San Diego.
Starr also published her book Quit ‘Should-ing’ on Yourself, while in San Diego featured at the 2016 LA Times Book Festival, and Oprah Winfrey’s Reading Room.
She continues to follow her metaphysical path, teaching Astrology, hosting her television show Reach for the Moon, and exploring the diversified culinary delights Lakewood has to offer.