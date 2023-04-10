Starr Gazer

OCTOBER

ARIES: Money is in the stars for the Ram; this Halloween, show them the dare-devil you are & go as Tom Cruise in Maverick, then turn up the heat on the Ram’s charm & get the girl.

TAURUS: Luck is with the Bull; come out of that Bullpen of yours, get your sense of beauty on & put on your best Tanya McQuoid costume from The White Lotus, & smile baby smile.

GEMINI: The Twins do everything in doubles; you’ve got the stars shining on romance this Halloween; grab a partner, search your closet for your brightest Hot Pink & bring Ken along.

CANCER: The Sun’s shining in the Crab’s home & family this Halloween season, & you are no stranger in the kitchen; put on your best Camy from The Bear & make that pumpkin bread.

LEO: Lion/Lioness, Jupiter’s bringing you fame, no stranger, you being the center of attention, show ‘em why you’re King/Queen of the jungle, strut your Queen Charlotte this Halloween.

VIRGO: Money’s your friend this month Virgo; use your analytical/architectural skills, say RIP to Twitter & figure out how to show up at Halloween with the best “X” custom in Lakewood.

LIBRA: Jupiter, Planet of Luck, is shining on other people's money; play the Lotto; this is your birthday month, your best bet this Halloween; dress up as Cher from Clueless, the perfect you.

SCORPIO: The Sun is behind the scenes hiding in the dark for the Scorpion this Halloween, with a spotlight on relationships; go to the party dressed as Wednesday Adams & Beetle Juice.

SAGITTARIUS: Focus for the Centaur is on health, also your groups & organizations; take care of business before play, then aim your bow & arrow as Katniss (Hunger Games) on Halloween.

CAPRICORN: The business-minded Goat is at the top of your career this month, with a bit of romance thrown your way…put on your best business look & show up as M3GAN on Halloween.

AQUARIUS: Foreign affairs & home & family are the focus for Aquarians this month; whether you’re abroad or on the home front, do Halloween as Beyonce’ from the Renaissance tour.

PISCES: The local watering hole is where the Fish will be on Halloween, with some fairy dust sprinkled on your fins from others' money. Enjoy the beach look & go as Sarah (Outer Banks).

Eva Starr, the local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. You can reach Starr at evastarr.com.