Sandy Alomar Should Be Next Guardian’s Manager

Cleveland Guardians first-base coach Sandy Alomar Jr. should be the team's next manager.

Alomar came to the Indians along with shortstop Carlos Baerga in a trade with the San Diego Padres in 1989 for outfielder Joe Carter. He was the tribe's slugging catcher in the 1990s. He was the American League rookie of the year in 1990 and won a Gold Glove Award. In 1997, Alomar got the league's Most Valuable Player Award in the All-Star Game in Cleveland.

Alomar left Cleveland as a free agent in 2001 and played for the Chicago White Sox, Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Dodgers, Texas Rangers and New York Mets. He had a career .273 batting average and 588 RBI's.

The son of major league second baseman Sandy Alomar Sr., was inducted into the Indians Hall of Fame in 2009. That year he was hired as the team's first base coach. In 2012 he was interim manager after manager Manny Acta was fired. His record was 3-3 that season. The club hired Terry Francona as manager for the 2013 season. Alomar has been coaching first base. He was acting manager in 2020 while Francona was on a leave of absence.

Francona recently announced he was retiring at the end of this season.

From his perch at first base, Alomar has been studying the game, the team and players for more than a decade. He is the best candidate to become the team's next manager.

