Re-Elect Jason Shachner For City Council Ward 2

My name is Jason Shachner and I have had the privilege of serving as your Ward 2 City Councilmember since 2020. I am running for re-election because I want to continue working to ensure that Lakewood can provide you with support and services at every stage of your life. Whether you just signed a lease to your first apartment, are a new family, or are ready to retire, I want you to be able to call Lakewood your forever home. My background and experience make me the best candidate to meet that goal.

After graduating from college, I served as an AmeriCorps VISTA Fellow for the non-profit organization Turning the Page in Washington DC, where I worked to increase parents’ participation in their children’s education so that they could betted advocate for their children’s future. I then pursued my law degree at Case Western Reserve University School of Law, where I met my wife, Michelle. We now have a 2-year-old daughter, Olivia, and another child on the way! After graduating, I served as an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney in the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office for seven years, where I spent the bulk of my service in the Felony Division. During that time, I handled cases ranging from drug possession to aggravated murder and worked with law enforcement officers to help ensure the safety of the community and provide a voice for victims.

I am currently an Assistant Director of Law for the City of Cleveland. I provide legal advice and counsel to members of the City Council, the Administration, and various city departments. My responsibilities include representing and advising the Department of Public Safety, the Mayor’s Office of Capital Projects, the Board of Zoning Appeals, and the Civil Service Commission. I also draft legislation, policies, and legal opinions.

Over the last four years, I have used that knowledge and experience to turn residents’ ideas into legislation and policy. I drafted and passed the now permanent outdoor dining ordinance allowing restaurants to expand their outdoor dining options, helping to keep them afloat during the pandemic. I promoted sustainability by legalizing milkweed planting and backyard beekeeping. I worked to create more housing options with Accessory Dwelling Units, which I am happy to say will likely be codified by the end of this year. I prioritized public safety by strongly advocating to keep our dispatch local and by committing ARPA funds to ensure that a High Intensity Activated Crosswalk (HAWK) is installed on Madison Avenue between Westwood/Morrison and Victoria/Reveley. Additionally, I am proud to have championed a policy to limit investigations related to abortion, contraception, and reproductive care.

I am proud of my service and what we have been able to accomplish during my first term. Thank you for your support and for sharing your ideas on how to make Lakewood work better for you. Let’s keep moving forward by working together. I would be honored to earn your support on Tuesday, November 7.

Jason Shachner is the Ward 2 Lakewood City Councilmember. He is currently serving as an Assistant Law Director for the City of Cleveland. He can be reached at Jason.Shachner@lakewoodoh.net or at (216) 714-2150.

