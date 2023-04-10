Plans Call For Franklin School Of Opportunity To Move To Lakewood High School

Recently, our Facilities Study Task Force wrapped up its work in regards to the future home of Franklin School of Opportunity. The task force came to the consensus that FSO should be moved into space at Lakewood High School as the cost to rebuild or renovate the current FSO building is prohibitive. GPD Group of Akron worked with the FSO, LHS and West Shore Career-Tech staff to come up with a design plan that shows it is feasible to create a school within a school at LHS.

The move would entail reconfiguring the high school so that FSO occupies its own isolated area with its own entrance, exit and dining area so that FSO students can maintain the smaller, more intimate setting that they find more conducive to learning.

With the addition of FSO to the LHS footprint, a minimal number of LHS classrooms and administrative offices will need to be moved, however, we feel the thoughtful relocation of these spaces will provide some better efficiencies for LHS staff and students as well. The District projects that FSO will be in its new home at LHS beginning in Fall 2025.