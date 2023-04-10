Lakewood Public Library Children’s And Youth Services Programs

UV Kid

For Students in First through Fifth Grade. Make creations out of special ultraviolet-sensitive beads and other materials we provide, then use our ultraviolet flashlights to see the sun's effects. Registration is required.

Friday, October 6, 2023 4:00 pm-4:30 pm Main Library Activity Room

Friday, October 20, 2023 4:00 pm-4:30 pm Madison Branch Youth Program Room

Galaxy Slime

For Students in First through Fifth Grade. Make your own colorful, sparkly galaxy slime using glue, cornstarch, food colors and glitter. Registration is required.

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 4:00 pm - 4:45 pm Main Library Activity Room

Tuesday, October 24, 2023 4:00 pm - 4:45 pm Madison Branch Youth Program Room

Thursday, October 26, 2023 4:00 pm - 4:45 pm Madison Branch Youth Program Room

Searching for Life

For Students in Fifth through Eighth Grade. How do you define life? Students observe soil samples of different materials and search for different characteristics of life. Registration is required.

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 4:00 pm - 4:45 pm Main Library Activity Room

Pinwheel Galaxy

For Students in First through Fifth Grade. Hold a little part of our big universe in your hands by making your own paper pinwheel version of this galaxy. Registration is required.

Friday, October 13, 2023 4:00pm - 4:45pm Main Library Activity Room

Friday, October 27, 2023 4:00pm - 4:45pm Madison Branch Youth Program Room

Rover Races

For Students in Third through Fifth Grade. Participants work in teams to model the process for communicating with a rover on Mars, to build programming skills, and understand the effects of time-delay. Registration is required.

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 4:00pm - 4:45pm Main Library Multipurpose Room

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 4:00pm - 4:45pm Madison Branch Meeting Room

Family Weekend Wonders

Your whole family will enjoy these programs full of enthusiastic stories, engaging activities, entertaining music and clever crafts. Family Weekend Wonders Drop-In Story Time is offered every weekend throughout the year and features a different theme each week to keep things engaging. No registration is required.

Main Library- Fridays and Saturdays at 10:30 am

Madison Branch- Fridays at 10:30 am

