Lakewood Alive: Housing Outreach

Lakewood is a city of beautiful old homes and we love them dearly. In addition to serving as a tremendous source of pride for residents, the 17,000+ units comprising Lakewood’s housing stock represent the economic engine for our city.

LakewoodAlive administers a Housing Outreach Program designed to offer a one-stop place for residents, both owner occupants and renters, to gain access to services so they are able to live in healthy and safe housing. Through these programs we foster and sustain vibrant neighborhoods, one home at a time.

The services provided through the Housing Outreach Program connect residents with resources to maintain and sustain the community’s historic housing stock and ensure healthy and safe living environments. These connections are made through: