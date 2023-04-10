Lakewood Alive: Housing Outreach
Lakewood is a city of beautiful old homes and we love them dearly. In addition to serving as a tremendous source of pride for residents, the 17,000+ units comprising Lakewood’s housing stock represent the economic engine for our city.
LakewoodAlive administers a Housing Outreach Program designed to offer a one-stop place for residents, both owner occupants and renters, to gain access to services so they are able to live in healthy and safe housing. Through these programs we foster and sustain vibrant neighborhoods, one home at a time.
The services provided through the Housing Outreach Program connect residents with resources to maintain and sustain the community’s historic housing stock and ensure healthy and safe living environments. These connections are made through:
- Working one-on-one with residents, primarily low-to-moderate income residents, to connect them to financial and educational resources, as well as volunteer labor to complete necessary home repairs.
- The Knowing Your Home educational series, which focuses on sustainability and maintenance best practices empowering homeowners to tackle necessary home repairs and improvements. These workshops are free to attend and are offered from February through October annually.
- The Paint Lakewood Program, which is a grant program for low-to-moderate income residents to assist with obtaining affordable exterior house painting.
- The Community Engagement Program in Birdtownand other eastern end neighborhoods seeks to improve the quality of life for residents through neighborhood-wide events, door-knocking and one-on-one appointments.
- Partnering with the City of Lakewood, Municipal Court and other organizations to assist residents with code compliance and Housing Court violations.
- Connection to local social service agencies that provide safety net services to ensure our residents are taken care of both inside and outside of their homes.