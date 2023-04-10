Join Me & Others For Colleen

I am a retired Lakewood elementary school teacher and I serve as the campaign treasurer for Colleen Clark-Sutton, a candidate for the Lakewood School Board. I, and my husband who is also a retired teacher, have known Colleen and her family for more than 20 years. She is intelligent and hardworking with a calm, reflective, and deliberate nature. This year’s School Board election includes ten candidates for three seats. Colleen is my first choice on November 7th because she is a diligent supporter of Lakewood’s diverse students and staff, while always in pursuit of improvement and excellence.

Colleen is a highly experienced educator who has been involved in the Lakewood City Schools through PTA & The Ranger Marching Band. She served on all four phases of the 50-Year Committee that led the school renovation/construction process. Colleen held a leadership role in several successful local campaigns including three school levies and three bond issues. Following her daughters’ graduations, Colleen has remained engaged in school-related activities with students and teachers. This includes coordinating LHS horticulture students who volunteer at the Beck Center gardens.

Colleen has received numerous endorsements from our community leaders, including:

State Senator Nickie J. Antonio

All current City Council members (and unopposed Ward 3 candidate Cindy Strebig)

Emma Petrie-Barcelona (out-going school board member)

Mayor Meghan George

Former Mayor Mike Summers

County Council Member Dale Miller

Colleen has also been endorsed by the following organizations: The Matriots (statewide political action committee dedicated to encouraging Ohio women to run for political office); North Shore Federation of AFL-CIO; Lakewood Democratic Club; Executive Committee of the Democrats of Cuyahoga County; CCPC (Cuyahoga County Progressive Caucus); CAMEO (Cleveland American Middle Eastern Organization); and Moms Demand Action (MDA) Seal of Approval (nonprofit advocating for common sense gun laws and efforts to reduce gun violence involving young people).

You can find more information about Colleen’s background, positions, and endorsements at www.friendsofcolleenclark-sutton.com and on Facebook. Please join me and add your endorsement – via your vote – for Colleen Clark-Sutton for Lakewood School Board on, or before, Tuesday, Nov. 7th.

Laura Novosel Little is a retired elementary school teacher who taught in the Lakewood City Schools for 30 years. She lives in Lakewood with her husband and two cats. She enjoys music, theater, bicycling and tennis.