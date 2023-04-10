Halloween Contest 2023

The Lakewood Observer is looking for houses and apartments with the best Halloween/Fall decorations to give some prizes to in appreciation of the residents of Lakewood for all of their hard work.

Go to: Daily Question on our homepage, http://lakewoodobserver. com (QR CODE AT END)

Nominate five different homes until midnight, October 31, 2023. Vot- ing will be done by judges selected from the community and announced in the November 8th issue.

The top ten homes will be awarded prizes from Lakewood businesses.

A random nominator will be chosen for a spooktacular prize too!