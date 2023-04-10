Free Piano Concert At LUMC

Come, listen and enjoy three amazing, talented and professional pianists. On October 8th at 11:30 am at Lakewood United Methodist Church at

15700 Detroit Avenue, there will be an hour long concert.



The three pianists are professionally trained and will be playing some Broadway show tunes, classical and more. You may find yourself humming along or tapping your toes.



Attendees are encouraged to donate canned, non perishable food items. The food items will help replenish LUMC's neighborhood little pantry to help others.



Here is some information on the three pianists:



Helen Kohler studied music at Baldwin Wallace University. She continued her studies at Kent State University and obtained her master's in Piano Performance. She is currently the musical director for Sweeney Todd in Akron. Helen is a staff accompanist at Kent State's main campus.



Zachary Ricker is a classical trained pianist with 22 years of experience. He studied Piano Performance at Baldwin Wallace University. He currently accompanies the BW Women's Chorus. Zac works as an Industry Analyst at American Greetings.



Judy Fesco is a Lakewood resident. She teaches voice lessons at Lakewood High School and accompanies various choirs in the school district. Judy currently sings with the Good Company, a vocal ensemble. She graduated from the University of Cincinnati College - Conservatory of Music with degrees in Music Education and Piano Performance.



Hope to see you on Sunday, October 8th at 11:30.



