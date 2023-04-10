Emerson Earns State PBIS Bronze Award

by Christine Gordillo

Congratulations to Emerson Elementary, which has won an Ohio PBIS Bronze Recognition Award for 2023! PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports) refers to a set of ideas and tools that schools use to improve student behavior and school culture. Award winners' PBIS efforts were evaluated in the areas of student expectations, behavior and discipline; teacher expectations; faculty, student and family involvement; and evaluation processes. The Emerson team will be honored at the Ohio Leadership Advisory Council's PBIS Showcase in January. The Ohio Leadership Advisory Council is a partnership between the Buckeye Association of School Administrators and the Ohio Department of Education.

Volume 19, Issue 19, Posted 11:59 AM, 10.04.2023