Emerson Earns State PBIS Bronze Award

Congratulations to Emerson Elementary, which has won an Ohio PBIS Bronze Recognition Award for 2023! PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports) refers to a set of ideas and tools that schools use to improve student behavior and school culture. Award winners' PBIS efforts were evaluated in the areas of student expectations, behavior and discipline; teacher expectations; faculty, student and family involvement; and evaluation processes. The Emerson team will be honored at the Ohio Leadership Advisory Council's PBIS Showcase in January. The Ohio Leadership Advisory Council is a partnership between the Buckeye Association of School Administrators and the Ohio Department of Education.