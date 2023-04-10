Callahan Seeks To Retain Seat On Board Of Education

For nearly the past four years I have had the privilege of representing our community on the Lakewood Board of Education. When I ran for office in 2019, I sought to add representation of a parent with children in the district to the Board, and to bring a perspective of a career public sector manager and parks & recreation professional. I am grateful for the opportunity the community has given me. I have been committed to working for our community and school district in a visible, approachable manner. I have maintained a wide lens as a board member and understand that families in our community have very different needs, interests, experiences, and situations.

My wife Kristyn I are proud to call Elbur Avenue home. We have two children attending Garfield Middle School (Liam grade 8, Kenna grade 6) and one attending Emerson Elementary School (Mary Frances grade 1). Our children have a variety of interests from music and other arts to different sports and clubs. We are incredibly pleased with our children’s experience in the district, and are confident they will be well-prepared for a bright future.

As a board member, I have seen even more than before, how dedicated our administrators, teachers, and support staff are to their roles. I have also seen the benefits of a school district that has strong support of the community. I have had the opportunity to work collaboratively with fellow board members who are deeply committed to our schools and community. Together, we worked through some very challenging times, while listening to our community and making decisions about what is best for all of our students. Together we hired a superintendent who has proven to be a highly effective leader.

District leadership has continued to engage the public and to emphasize the community’s Vision of a Ranger. Our leadership team has maintained a safe learning environment where all students are welcome, met where they are, and are challenged to move forward through many paths including a wide range of curriculum and program options. The district also has a robust and comprehensive strategic plan and has engaged the community to work through matters of significance, such as our Facility Study Task Force. The district has also been fiscally responsible. Our treasurer and staff in our finance department are excellent. The district utilized Covid relief dollars effectively and the five year forecast is strong.

Lakewood is unique in that our recreation services are a function of the school district. Over the past several years the district has taken a close look at the recreation department and has made changes to the organizational structure.The creation of the Director of District Activities and Events position has allowed for alignment of the recreation and athletic departments, enhanced collaboration between the Lakewood City Schools and the City of Lakewood, and will continue to put emphasis on providing quality recreation services to our community. I will continue to bring my experience as a public sector parks & recreation professional to the table if re-elected. I truly believe that strong recreation services and programs help attract and retain residents to our community and students in our district. Community recreation is also not just for students...it is an opportunity to engage all members of the community and to maintain their support.

My reasons and qualifications for seeking a seat on the board in 2019 apply today as they did then, however now I bring experience as a board member and current board president, and also proven results as a collaborator. There are many people seeking seats on the Lakewood Board of Education this November. I encourage all to get to know the candidates and what they would bring to the board, and to vote for a proven collaborator, experienced public sector professional, and parent in Michael J. Callahan. For more information on me, my many endorsements, and my campaign visit www.CallahanForLakewood.com, email friendsforcallahan@gmail.com, or call me at 216-202-4082.

