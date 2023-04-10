Bill Gaydos Honored With Memorial Bench

The Lakewood Downtown Business Association and Barton Communities came together recently to honor Bill Gaydos for his long-term service to both organizations. Bill, who recently lost a battle with cancer, was a leader in promoting the downtown businesses, planning and organizing events and activities!

He was also a member and Vice Chair of the Board of Directors of Westerly Apartments and Barton Senior Center Board of Directors, which are part of the Barton Communities Corporation. Donn Heckelmoser, CEO of Barton Communities was the MC of the dedication ceremony of a memorial bench in front of the Westerly Apartments. Mayor Megan George read a proclamation listing the many activities that Bill was involved in that served the City, including several terms on the Building and Planning Commission, Past President and active member of the Rotary Clubs of Lakewood Rocky River, and St. Luke’s The Evangelist Catholic Church. Gordon Geiger recalled his long-term friendship with Bill, as they worked together in both the Downtown Business Association and Rotary!

Bill’s wife, Jayne, and his family cut the red ribbon on the bench which features a dedication plaque to Bill’s memory! It is on a main walkway to one of the Westerly Apartment Buildings for residents to rest on as they come and go from their home. As a Board member, Bill had helped keep it a safe, affordable and well-maintained facility for older adults on the west side.

As an active Rotarian, Bill contributed his Time, Talent and Treasury to the many community, youth and international service programs and activities of the two Rotary Clubs of Lakewood Rocky River. Rotary is the largest international service organization in the world with over one and half million members in 14,000 Rotary Clubs.

There are two Rotary Clubs of Lakewood Rocky River. One meets every Monday morning at noon and the other meets every Wednesday at 7:15am, both at Umerley Hall of the Rocky River Civic Center. Contact Kathy Berkshire at sloopyohio19@gmail.com to learn more and how you can join with men and women in your area to give back through service in your community, and internationally.