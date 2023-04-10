85 Earn AP Scholar Honors

Each new school year the Lakewood City Schools celebrates its numerous Lakewood High School students who have earned the designation of AP Scholar by virtue of their scores on the college-level Advanced Placement exams taken in May. The District proudly congratulates the 85 current students and recent graduates - the most in years - who have earned AP Scholar honors thanks to their performance on their AP tests.

The College Board, which administers the AP program, also recognized two of our current seniors as part of its National Recognition Programs. Aaliyah Aziz and Aniya Johnson each earned the National African American Recognition Award. The award recognizes students who identify as African American or Black, Hispanic or Latino, Indigenous or Native who have taken an AP or PSAT exam and have a 3.5 or better GPA.

AP Scholars with Distinction (earned by averaging at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and grades of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams):

Lauren Barber, Charlotte Beno, Kaitlyn Bitter, Ainsley Bronson, Rowan Brown, Leah Campbell, Audrey Carson, Helinor Clark, Katherine Coleman, Rocco Crino, Tyler DiLoreto, Gavin Fulmer, Mateo Guajardo, Grace Hildebrandt, Ava Hitter, James Holland, Jill King, Lydia Kress, Alexis Lindsay, Abigail Marsh, Clare Morrissey, Madeline Oldfield, Alexander Peterson, Jackson Provost, Hutch Reed, Bailey Rohrs, Owen Rumsey, Kegan Weber, Megan Winters, Lila Wright,

AP Scholars with Honor (earned by averaging at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken and grades of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams):

Meredith Barcelona, Ronan Barley, Layla Black, Ava Bruening, Aiden Clasen, Eliza Dreger, Jazmin Dunay, Carter Eardley, Jonas Evans, Alexandra Hodson, Michael Klasa, Rose Lipka, Amalijah Marich, Griffin Norris, Emily Potoczak, Jaxon Riley, Bode Smith, Scarlett Wankowski

AP Scholars (earned by completing three or more AP Exams with grades of 3 or higher):



Rachel Aoun, Gillian Colson, William Detmar, Sarah Dorn, Yasmine Elhachdani, Taha Elmerrahi, Logan Friend, Fiona Gjermeni, Jack Gowan, Chaiya Herberger, Jake Hirsch, Milo Horsman, Alexandra Horton, Edward Horton, Jacqueline Hudak, Samantha Hudak, Mason Ivinskas, Benjamin Jablonowski, Grace Lamparyk, Maggie Lane, Charlie Lobozzo, Jackson Lodge, Sophia Masek, Colin McCrone, Maggie McGann, Colton Moran, Michael Muzychenko, Olivia Pickens, Jonathan Reighard, Helen Roche, Arabella Spear, Samuel Thomas, Lydianna Trudel, Lydia Watkins, Danka Wentzel, Andrew Winters, Corinne Wroblewski