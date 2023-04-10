2023 Chocolate Walk

Get ready to rejoice, chocolate lovers! A delectable evening awaits when the 14th Annual Lakewood Chocolate Walk takes place on Thursday, October 26, from 6 to 9 p.m. in Downtown Lakewood.

The Lakewood Chocolate Walk – hosted by Downtown Lakewood Business Alliance (DLBA) and LakewoodAlive – represents a popular autumn tradition with a devout following of chocolate fans from all over Northeast Ohio. Participants visit 25 shops and eateries in Downtown Lakewood that are Sweet Stops on the Chocolate Walk. Limited to 350 attendees, this much-anticipated event will sell out very quickly.

A General Admission ($50 each) ticket gains you entrance to First Federal Lakewood (14806 Detroit Avenue) at 6 p.m., where you’ll receive your Chocolate Walk supplies. Guided by a map and the signs and festive bows decorating participating merchants, you’ll take to the streets to visit the Sweet Stops, collecting something chocolate-themed at each location. You may visit the stops in any order you wish – the merchants eagerly await you.

The VIP ticket ($90 each) option exists for those seeking to elevate the joy of this chocolate experience. Hosted at Rozi’s Wine House, the Pre-Walk VIP Reception – limited to only 50 lucky attendees – takes place from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. at Rozi’s Wine House in Downtown Lakewood (14900 Detroit Avenue), where guests will sample decadent treats, as well as appetizers, and receive two drink tokens. VIP tickets will only be available for purchase online starting at 10 a.m. on October 3.

The evening ends for all attendees with the Final Stop at Rozi’s Wine House. You may stop here whenever you finish your walk, turn in your completed Golden Egg Hunt form, wet your whistle with a cash bar and grab a snack. The Final Stop will be your last chance to purchase tickets for the 50/50 raffle and raffle baskets, with the drawings held at 8:55 p.m. You need not be present to win.

Ticket Sales

Online: Tuesday, October 3 at 10 a.m.

50 VIP tickets and 200 general admission tickets will be sold online starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 3. Please note that there is a purchasing limit of four tickets per person, and that the Chocolate Walk is for adults, ages 21 and older. Eventbrite fees apply.

Lakewood Chocolate Walk is generously supported by:

Title Sponsor:

First Federal Lakewood

Chocolatier Sponsor:

Kent State University College of Nursing

*Please note that the ticket fee is required by Eventbrite for use of their services.