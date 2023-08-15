Spooky Pooch Parade October 14

It's time! That's right! Registration for the beloved Spooky Pooch Parade is now open and we can't wait to see you there!



While free to attend, registration is needed to march in the parade. Pre-registration is $10 per dog and day-of registration is $15 per dog. Multiple dog discounts are available with pre-registration only. For example, if you are registering 3 dogs, please choose the "Pre-Registration for 3 Dogs" option. Humans are free. This community event takes place rain or shine, and proceeds from the parade benefit LakewoodAlive, a community centered nonprofit organization.



Rules:

All dogs must remain on a non-retractable leash. 6' max on all leashes. Rabies, PHLLP, and Bordetella vaccines must be current. All dogs must wear I.D. tags at all times. No dogs in heat, no aggressive dogs. No puppies under 4 months old or w/o vaccinations. Costumes must be safe and comfortable for dogs. Please be prepared to pick up after your dog.



LakewoodAlive reserves the right to withdraw any individual or group whose costume or actions do not meet the event rules and regulations or conform to standards of reasonable public taste or fit the family friendliness of the event.





Thank you to our generous sponsors:





Title Sponsor:

Ken Ganley Subaru Bedford





Top Dog Sponsor:

City of Lakewood, Ohio - Municipal Government





Dedicated Dog Sponsors:

Innthedoghouse

Pets General Store

The Salem Team - Real Estate Professionals

Elite K9 Training and Doggy Daycare





Visit lakewoodalive.org/spookypooch to learn more!