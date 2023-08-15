Red Foxes In Lakewood

The Lakewood Animal Safety and Welfare Advisory Board would like to remind residents that red foxes may visit your backyard and are no cause for alarm. They are excellent vermin hunters and can keep rats, mice, voles, and large bugs from damaging your property. Foxes are generally not a threat to people or most pets. If you see a fox in your neighborhood or on your property, often the best thing to do is leave them alone. For more information on what to do about foxes, please visit https://ow.ly/UgUq50PCnRH