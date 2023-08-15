Recycling Posters At Lakewood High School

With recycling codes frequently changing, many Lakewood students (and parents) are unclear about what can and cannot be recycled. Starting for the 2023-24 school year, the LHS halls feature student-created posters that advise students on how to properly recycle in the City of Lakewood. Let's break down some of the slogans that these posters feature.

"When in doubt, throw it out" -- Even though this may seem counterintuitive, if you are unsure of whether or not an item is recyclable, it's always best to throw it out. If recycling supplies contain too much trash, they become contaminated and are thrown out.

"Not all plastics are recyclable" -- Most of us know that plastic is recyclable but very few of us know which types of plastics are recyclable. In general, bottle-shaped plastics are recyclable while clamshell-shaped plastics are not. A good rule of thumb is that plastic containers that get narrower at the top are recyclable.

"Empty, clean, and dry" -- Always make sure that items are empty, clean, and dry before putting them in the recycling bin! This helps prevent contamination and makes the recyclables easier for the machines to process at the recycling plant.

To learn more about proper recycling in the city of Lakewood, visit https://cuyahogarecycles.org.