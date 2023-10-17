October Events At Lakewood Public Library

Presentation- Bomb City USA: The Danny Greene Era

Presentation by Dennis Sutcliffe

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Auditorium

After being expelled from Collinwood High School, St. Ignatius and the Boy Scouts during a troubled childhood, Danny Greene went on to become the Irish-American gangster known as “The Irishman.” He and John Nardi tried to muscle in on the Cleveland Mob’s operations during the 1970’s which began a bloody mob war that left Cleveland with the moniker “Bomb City, USA!” Presenter Dennis Sutcliffe is a local author and historian, well-known for his Lost Cleveland Memories program, but his biggest mission has become raising awareness and funds for the rare disorder, ataxia-telangiectasia.

Film- Alfred Hitchcock: Capping a Career-

"Marnie" (1964)

Presented by Terry Meehan

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. (130 minutes)

Main Library Auditorium

Marnie Edgar (Tippi Hedren) has a habit of charming her way into responsible positions at firms that have a lot of cash lying around. After a few months on the job, she would arrange to pay herself a large executive bonus and then disappear. Eventually she applies for a position at a publishing company owned by Mark Rutland (Sean Connery) who knows about her but hires her anyway--and falls in love.

Film- "Shanghai Express" (1932)

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. (82 minutes)

Main Library Auditorium

The notorious Shanghai Lily (Marlene Dietrich) is traveling by train to Shanghai, much to the dismay of her fellow travelers. As the journey begins, Lily finds an old flame among her fellow passengers in Donald ‘Doc’ Harvey (Clive Brook). When Chinese soldiers stop the train to seek out a rebel agent, the reunited duo is torn apart once again. Barbara Steffek-Hill presents a series of classic and contemporary films from her personal favorites.

Meet the Author- "Scare Your Soul: 7 Powerful Principles to Harness Fear and Lead Your Most Courageous Life"

Book by Scott Simon

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Auditorium

Happiness entrepreneur Scott Simon will discuss his new book, "Scare Your Soul: 7 Powerful Principles to Harness Fear and Lead Your Most Courageous Life." He will combine stories, research on happiness and courage, and practical ways for us all to be braver in the most important areas of our lives. He has spoken around the world, motivated people at schools and companies, given a TEDx Talk, co-founded a happiness incubator, and studied and worked with international thought leaders in the areas of courage and happiness. Books will be available for sale and signing at the event.

Knit & Lit Book Club

Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Meeting Room

Come share your passion for great literature and show off your knitting, crocheting, counted cross-stitch, embroidery and quilting works-in-progress.

October 17, 2023 "The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires" by Grady Hendrix

Booked for Murder Book Club

Thursdays at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Meeting Room

If you share a passion for mystery, join the group each month to discuss your favorites and selections made by group members.

October 19, 2023 "Killers of a Certain Age" by Deanna Raybourn