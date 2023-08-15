Observer Readers' Candidate Forum

It's that time of year again.

The Lakewood Observer is putting together our annual election forum, with candidates from our local elections answering questions from you, Lakewood readers and voters.

This year some readers have started early and already submitted questions. If you'd like to join them, go to www.lakewoodobserver.com, click on Member Center, go to submit new story and enter "Candidate Forum Questions" in the story title box. You can also email them to Betsy@lakewoodobserver.com. Our editing staff will review them and choose the best and most frequently asked to present to the candidates. All candidates receive the same questions and are given an equal amount of space for each answer.

The forum will be published both in print and online before the November election so you may compare answers and make an informed decision. In a city as small as ours, every vote makes a difference-- as the kids say--for real.