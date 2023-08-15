Mayor's Corner - Lakewood Is Tree City, USA

Lakewood is both dense and developed, but we are also full of natural splendor from the spectacular amount and diversity of trees present here. Trees add so much to our city – making it a more beautiful place, helping to clean our air and make our city cooler on hot days, and playing an important role to limit stormwater as severe weather events increase in the face of climate change. Our city is proud to have held an official Tree City USA designation from the Arbor Day Foundation for over 40 years.

The health of Lakewood’s tree canopy continues to be an area of focus for our Planning and Public Works Departments, who work as a seamless team on this and many other efforts across our city. As these departments continue to implement and update our Tree Action Plan, they also have worked with determination to find outside dollars to help support the work, and they have had great success.

Recently, the City of Lakewood was again awarded a Cuyahoga County Healthy Urban Tree Canopy Grant. This $50,000 award will be combined with city dollars to plant over 400 trees across Lakewood over the next year. I am so proud of the work our staff put in to secure these dollars, and the fact that Lakewood received the highest score of all the tree grant applicants. In addition to the County grant, Lakewood also earned a $25,000 Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) grant in 2022 to plant over 150 large-species trees.

All together, these outside dollars will help support the planting of well over 500 trees from more than fifteen (15) different species. This will allow us to hit a new high in terms of number of plantings, and we are excited that the City of Lakewood has planted at least 400 trees annually over the past few years. As Lakewood continues to add new trees, we are also continuing our efforts to keep our current canopy healthy and maintain those trees we have in place. That means the Forestry Division of our Public Works Department is out there overseeing work like root invigoration treatment and careful pruning of dead limbs to maximize the lifespan of our trees.

To keep Lakewood’s tree canopy healthy, we need your help as well – the work must extend beyond just tree lawns, parks, and city properties. Our tree plan has resources and capacity in place to help increase the tree presence on private property. Any interested property owner can have trees professionally planted in your yard in the fall and spring by a tree professional at unit cost. Those interested should reach out to the Division of Forestry at 216-529-6810 or visit https://www.lakewoodoh.gov/streets-forestry/.

Our Tree Advisory and Education Board is also a key resource for our work. They collaborate with City of Lakewood officials regarding urban tree policies and practices, promote our tree programs and educate residents on responsible tree stewardship and the benefits of tree planting on private property. I’m grateful for their efforts and the time they volunteer. It’s another great example of people across the city giving back and making sure our city continues to be a wonderful place to live for future generations.