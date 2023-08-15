LSC Service Corp, Lakewood Senior Citizens Inc, Barton Center Memorial Foundation And The Barton Senior Center Announce Significant Milestone And Rebrand To Barton Communities

Barton Communities, a leading provider of affordable housing and resident engagement services for older adults, announces a significant milestone in its commitment to the Lakewood community and beyond. After careful consideration and strategic planning, the organizations have embarked on a comprehensive rename and rebranding effort that will revolutionize its approach to fulfilling its mission.

The new name, "Barton Communities," marks the beginning of an exciting chapter for the organization, symbolizing its unwavering dedication to innovation, inclusivity, and the delivery of exceptional services. This rebranding initiative goes beyond a mere cosmetic change; it epitomizes Barton Communities' continued focus on meeting the diverse needs of older adults and fostering a thriving, empowered community.

"This effort is a strategic move that aligns with our commitment to growth and adaptation,” said Donnald Heckelmoser, Jr., President and CEO of Barton Communities. “We will be better positioned to tackle the emerging challenges and opportunities in our field, enabling us to provide even higher levels of service to the older adults in our community."

Over the past sixty years, Barton Communities has been at the forefront of creating safe, secure, and affordable housing options for older adults, alongside a comprehensive range of services, activities, and programs designed to promote resident independence and enhance their quality of life. However, in anticipation of future needs, the organization recognizes the imperative for growth and adaptation to continue meeting its mission effectively.

The renaming and rebranding initiative to Barton Communities reflects a significant milestone in the organization's journey, representing its commitment to positioning itself for continued growth and enhancing its ability to serve the community. The organization welcomes the community to join in celebrating this pivotal step, embracing the optimism and enthusiasm that accompanies this transformative change.

"We invite all members of the Lakewood community to celebrate this momentous occasion with us," says Donnald Heckelmoser, Jr. "Together, we are forging a path towards a future where older adults can thrive, receiving the exceptional housing and services they truly deserve." Barton Communities will be celebrating the 60-year anniversary of the Barton Center, now named the Barton Communities Activity Center, on November 11, 2023, from 6:00 to 9:00 pm at our local Rozi’s Wine House. Tickets are available on the Barton Communities website at bartoncommunities.org/barton-center.

Barton Communities expresses its gratitude to the community for its continued trust and engagement. The organization is excited about the possibilities that lie ahead and the positive impact it will make in the lives of older adults in Lakewood and beyond.

About Barton Communities:

Barton Communities is a leading provider of services to organizations catering to the social, economic, and physical needs of older adults. With a commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and exceptional service, Barton Communities creates safe, secure, and affordable housing options, along with a comprehensive range of services, activities, and programs that promote the independence and quality of life of older adults. Through its ongoing efforts, Barton Communities strives to foster a thriving, empowered community where older adults can flourish.

