Lisa Dopman For Lakewood Board Of Education

My name is Lisa Dopman and I am one of the candidates running for Lakewood Board of Education. My husband, Mike, and I grew up in Lakewood and the schools are a big reason why we chose to stay and raise our family here. I am motivated to run because education is ever evolving. To ensure success, it is important to hear new perspectives and welcome all stakeholders to be a part of the process.

I am uniquely qualified for this position as a parent of three elementary-aged students all in Lakewood City Schools, a teacher, and an active parent volunteer. I had the privilege to teach at Milkovich Middle School in Maple Heights from 2008-2015, where I was able to be active in the teacher’s union. Being both an educator and parent allows me to see how the policies being implemented not only affect children as a parent but also as an educator. I will be able to act as a conduit between the administration, school staff, and community utilizing my professional knowledge.

There are a lot of excellent things the school district is doing. We need to protect our excellent curriculum which promotes culturally responsive teaching and a growth mindset. Teaching our students to be empathetic, compassionate, and reflective should always be a priority. As the daughter of a single parent, I would love to explore further how our schools can support working families. There are so many excellent extracurricular programs offered by the district that all students would benefit from.

Collaboration is key. Serving as a member on the Hayes PTO Executive Board, teaching middle school, and having my own children has taught me how to not only work with others, but also communicate effectively. All parts must work well together and actively listening is key.

I invite you to find my campaign on Facebook https://facebook.com/lisaforlakewood to join me for meet and greets so I can answer any questions you may have.