LHS Lands Regional/State Orchestra Qualifiers

Congratulations to the five Lakewood High musicians chosen to be part of the Ohio Music Educators Association’s Northeast Ohio Regional Orchestra and extra applause to senior bassist Willow Detmar on being selected for the All-State Orchestra! Students must qualify for the Regional Orchestra to be eligible for a spot with the All-State ensemble.

The five LHS musicians will perform with the Regional ensemble Nov. 5 at 2 pm at the EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall in Akron. The concert is free! The All-State ensemble performs at the OMEA annual conference, which will be held in Columbus in early February.

In addition to Willow, our Northeast Regional Orchestra qualifiers are:

Margot King - violin

Abby Kovach - bass

Anna Maurer - viola

Bryce Sandoval - cello

Congratulations to these talented and dedicated students!