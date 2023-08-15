Nothing can get two Lakewood natives into heated debate faster than mentioning the old hospital. I’m not here to discuss that. I am here to discuss the city block that’s been kept behind fencing and off limits for longer than my memory goes. You know, that massive pit in the center of our Downtown. Where the hospital used to be.

My proposal is radical. I know I’m screaming into the wind, or perhaps a tornado these days. But doing something always feels better than doing nothing.

I want to let the rabbits have the lot.

I spend a lot of time near this pit because, well I live in Lakewood. It’s a walkable city. That’s like, the whole point. And I have noticed the amount of LIFE coming from this pit. Rabbits seem to find the area particularly appealing. I've seen them in numbers I haven’t seen before in my 23 years living in this city.

"Pit" is such an ugly word, and the grass is growing in beautifully, so perhaps I’ll call it a field. Or an opportunity?

In the age of endings, of unyielding crisis and unfathomable climate catastrophe, I propose we do the unthinkable. Radical threats require radical responses. Let’s say no to the concrete, no to the steel and the welding, no to the profitized assault on our earth, no to empty promises that fall short of themselves. Don’t sell this field to the highest bidder.

I dare you Lakewood.

Let the rabbits have it.