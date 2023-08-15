League Of Women Voters Mary Warren Impact Scholarship Winner Jay Schmoldt's Winning Essay

Why is equal representation important?

America is a country that was originally built under the principle of freedom for all. When the founders came together with a vision for this nation, they wanted it to be fair. To be equal. We were meant to be a place welcome to all. No tyranny. No unfair government regulations and rules. No federal injustice. We were meant to be the most free country in the world. A melting pot of different languages, races, viewpoints, cultures, backgrounds, etc. We were meant to be a place where anyone could feel welcome. Could feel a sense of belonging.

And for our entire existence, we have not been.

America has not been equal. We have not been fair. For most of our history, if you weren't a white European, you were not welcome by a larger portion of our population. You were seen as inferior. Treated as less than human. Yes, over time this has gotten better. And it will continue to get better. But it will never be perfect. It can't be-- it's not possible. At the end of the day, we are all still people. There are good people. And there are bad people. Although the majority of the country wants to strive for equality and strive for equal representation, there are many that do not. They don't want to see people who don't look like them succeed. They want more of the same. More of themselves. It's why striving for equal representation is so important. Because in a country long dictated by one culture in every way, everyone wants to see themselves represented.

It's like in Hollywood, if every single movie ever made was about a kid. The protagonist was a kid. The characters were all kids. They were all just small children. The kids would be happy to see themselves on screen. But the teens? The adults? They would have nobody to relate to. The characters don't look like them. They don't act like them. They don't represent them. Now imagine being a black or brown kid wanting to go see a movie. They look at all the posters, all the trailers. All the brand new superhero or action movies straight out of Hollywood. But when they watch the films, there is nobody that represents them. Nobody that looks like them. Nobody with their background. Their life story, their culture, who they are as a person is not at all present. It wasn't made with them in mind. And it shows. They've been left out of the picture.

And this applies to all aspects of life. From school boards to business executives to coaches. If you are not represented, you are being distanced from the goal. You have nobody who is expressing a life experience anywhere near yours. You are being forgotten about. That's why equal representation is so important. The goal isn't to meet some status quo. The goal isn't to check a box. The goal is to make sure that everyone in this world has someone who expresses who they are. The goal is to make people feel included. The goal is for everyone to be welcome.

Jay Schmoldt plans to attend Capital University in Bexley, Ohio this fall and major in Emerging Media.