League Of Women Voters Mary Warren Impact Scholarship Winner Alexandra Horton's Winning Essay

As a country, we’ve all most always been led to believe that everyone living in the United States is equal. However with the current political climate and the increase in movements for equality, one can’t help but constantly wonder, “Are we truly equal?” As a young, queer woman, I am constantly questioning whether all of my rights as a human being will be repealed in a blink of an eye, especially considering the overturning of the landmark Supreme Court case, Roe v. Wade. I can’t help but have some fear that one day, I could be treated solely as an object and a vessel to grow and carry a fetus for 9 months, and giving birth is my only purpose in life. I’m scared that as a country and society we will continue to take multiple steps backwards after so many people have fought so valiantly for equal rights.

While I fear that my rights may be stripped away from me one day, I also fear for the rights of others in more oppressed minorities. I can only imagine the kind of fear that may go through the heads of so many black, trans women, and what other thoughts may be rumbling around in their heads. This kind of fear shouldn’t even exist. Women, queer and trans people, Black, Asian, Hispanic, and Native American citizens shouldn’t have to fear for their lives and their rights.

So why is equal representation important anyways? Without equal representation, the United States would regress to where inequality was sky high, essentially destroying all the hard work and effort so many people put into civil rights movements. As the U.S. continues to get older, more immigrants are coming into the country as all of the different cultures and religions continue to mix and mingle with each other. With the increase in diversity, this only continues to justify the need for equal representation. Equal representation would not only act as a way to get every American citizen to be an equal, but it would act as a way to show minorities that the government and all other citizens care about them and their well being.

Equal representation is a fundamental key to make a society and/or nation that has so many different cultures and religions mingling with each other to work; it acts as a unifying force, bringing the country together. While as a country we pride ourselves on the motto that “everyone is free and equal,” we have been failing this for far too long, and need to take more initiative to make this a reality.

Alexandra Horton is planning on majoring in psychology and possibly criminology this fall.