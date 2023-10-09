Lakewood Public Library Children’s And Youth Services Programs

Pre-school Story Time

For You and Your 2 to 5-Year-Old Pre-schooler. This pre-school story time is ideal for walkers, new talkers, and learning early literacy skills. You and your toddler and preschoolers will enjoy short books, songs and rhymes. The focus is on skills with your participation as a model. No registration is required.

Main Library:

Tuesdays: October 10- October 31, 2023

10:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

11:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Wednesdays: October 11- November 1, 2023

11:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Madison Branch:

Thursdays: October 12- November 2, 2023

10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Just Baby 'N Me

For You and Your Birth to 24-Month-Old Baby

Just Baby 'N Me is a lap-sit story time ideal for babies from birth through early walkers. The focus is on rhymes, songs, finger plays and exploring short books together. Registration is required. Register for each session separately.

Main Library-

Mondays- October 9- October 30, 2023

10:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Wednesdays- October 11- November 1, 2023

10:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

6:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Thursdays- October 12- November 2, 2023

10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Madison Branch-

Thursdays- October 12- November 2, 2023

11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Pajama Party

For You and Your 2 to 6 Year-Old Child

Make the Library a part of your bedtime routine with an evening story time. Children are encouraged to wear their favorite pajamas and bring their stuffed animal friends to snuggle. Join us as we wind down for the night. You and your children will enjoy short books, songs and rhymes. The focus is on skills with your participation as a model. No registration is required.

Mondays: October 9, 2023- October 30, 2023

6:00-6:30 p.m.

Tuesdays: October 10- October 31, 2023

6:00-6:30 p.m.

Adapted Story Time

For You and Your 3-to-7-Year-Old Child

In this story time, children with varying learning styles and abilities will learn with their caregivers together in a safe supportive environment where respect and appreciation for differences is encouraged. This thirty-minute story time is designed for children who may not be flourishing in a traditional story time experience. Siblings may also attend but must register separately. Registration is required. Register online at https://www.connectingforkids.org/library, email info@connecting for kids.org or call (440) 570-5908.

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. in the Main Library Toddler Story Time Room

Family Weekend Wonders

Looking for weekend entertainment for the whole family? Look no further! Drop in to the Library's special weekend story time. Your whole family will enjoy these programs full of enthusiastic stories, engaging activities, entertaining music and clever crafts. Family Weekend Wonders Drop-In Story Time is offered every weekend throughout the year and features a different theme each week to keep things engaging. No registration is required.

Main Library- Fridays and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m.

Madison Branch- Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

UV Kid

For Students in First through Fifth Grade. Make creations out of special ultraviolet-sensitive beads and other materials we provide, then use our ultraviolet flashlights to see the sun's effects. Registration is required.

Friday, October 6, 2023 4:00 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Main Library Activity Room

Galaxy Slime

For Students in First through Fifth Grade. Make your own colorful, sparkly galaxy slime using glue, cornstarch, food colors and glitter. Registration is required.

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 4:00 p.m.- 4:45 p.m. Main Library Activity Room

Searching for Life

For Students in Fifth through Eighth Grade. How do you define life? Students observe soil samples of different materials and search for different characteristics of life. Registration is required.

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 4:00 p.m.- 4:45 p.m. Main Library Activity Room

Pinwheel Galaxy

For Students in First through Fifth Grade. Hold a little part of our big universe in your hands by making your own paper pinwheel version of this galaxy. Registration is required.

Friday, October 13, 2023 4:00pm - 4:45pm Main Library Activity Room.

To sign up for any program, register online at lakewoodpubliclibrary.org/youth or call (216) 226-8275, ext. 140.