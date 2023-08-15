Lakewood Kiwanis And 'Sleep In Heavenly Peace' Say Thank You To Our Lakewood Community

On Sept 5th in the parking lot of St Clement’s church, Lakewood Kiwanis, the Near West Theatre, Ms Young, the Policard family, Christine and Ian Brown (Cleveland Elite VB) and Lakewood residents donated new pillows, new sheets, new blankets and comforters to SHP (#Sleep in Heavenly Peace). This organization's motto is “No child sleeps on the floor in our town.” The linens collected Sept. 5th will be donated to the nationwide Bunks Across America Bed Build on September 9th. SHP is hoping to build 90-100 beds in the Lowe’s parking lot in Rocky River. Kiwanis collection will supply bedding for over 25 of the beds being built.

Lakewood Kiwanis’ tag is #KidsNeedKiwanis and this collection was just another opportunity for the Lakewood organization to partner with kids.

Thank you to our community. Please join us for our next service project.

