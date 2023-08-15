Lakewood High School Marching Band Festival Celebrates 36 Years

Our 36th annual marching band festival will take place once again on September 23 and feature 9 of the best Cleveland area marching bands. Get your tickets now to see the Beachwood, Cuyahoga Heights, Dover, Fairview, Open Door Christian, Painesville, Westlake, Wickliffe, and Lakewood High School marching bands! In addition, we will welcome the Baldwin Wallace Marching Yellow Jackets as our special guests. Ticket prices increase the day of the festival, so get your tickets early!

When: September 23, 6:00 PM (Gates open at 5:30PM)

* This year's festival will be online sales only. NO cash will be accepted at the gates for tickets or programs. Concessions and 50/50 raffle will accept cash. *

Tickets Prices

Following tickets on sale until midnight of September 22, 2023:

Presale Adults - $8.00 ($10 day of)

Presale Seniors, 55+ - $6.00 ($8 day of)

Presale Students - $3 ($5 day of)

Presale Programs on sale until September 11 - sales reopen online on September 23rd.

Full Color Festival Program - $6 before September 11 ($8 day of - limited quantities available)