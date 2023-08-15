Dr. G's Lakewood Ranger Round-Up: Soccer

GIRLS

September 14, Lakewood vs. Fairview



On a perfect cool September night in a perfect place for soccer, the Lakewood Girls cracked open a scoreless game with 20 minutes remaining in the second half and went on to defeat Fairview 2-0. The Warriors bottled up the Rangers in their own end and threw a few punches early in both haves, but steady as ever goalie Riley Forster and a stout defense kept Fairview off the board.



After some agonizingly close calls, junior Luella Darr finally broke through—much to the delight of the throng of youth soccer players and Lakewood loyalists who filled the Garfield stands. A few minutes later, junior Sarah McGinley—who possessed the ball with great skill on many occasions—provided an insurance goal.



Tonight's win was a total team effort--hard fought over a determined opponent—and, for me, a celebration of some of the best our community has to offer. I'm not talking about the shots, the saves, the give and goes or the foot skills—though they were splendid. It's about all generations of Rangers gathering for one purpose—to have fun together while rooting on our hometown team. Long Live Lakewood.

BOYS

September 9, Lakewood vs. Olmsted Falls

A great team victory tonight by the Lakewood Boys Soccer Team (3-1) sparked by two speculator plays by junior thief Isaac Craciun. Isaac picked the pocket of an Olmsted Falls defender at the 30 minute mark of the second half and then beat the goalie for the game's first goal. Several minutes later, using his speed and foot skills, Isaac weaved his way through three defenders and snuck his shot just inside the left post. Junior captain Quincy Zvomuya then scored on a penalty kick and with 20 minutes remaining it seemed the the ranger had this one clinched. The Bulldogs had other ideas, however, scoring a few minutes later and turning up the pressure on the Rangers, who were forced to play shorthanded for the last nine minutes after a Red Card was issued (for a second yellow). Sophomore Louis van der Kull was steady and goal, and the Lakewood ball possessing defense kept the Bulldogs bottled up in there own end much of the time. Kudos to the Lakewood student section, led by Ranger loyalist Owen Gibbons, for their unflagging support of our teams. Great night at beautiful Garfield Stadium in the 44107. Long Live Lakewood.