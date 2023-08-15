Competitive Bidding Is Good For Cities - Don't Tamper With It!

Lakewood’s Mayor and Council President want City Council to increase the amount that the administrative branch of our City’s government can spend without Council approval. At present, for the City to legally spend more than $7,500 on public improvement contracts there must be approval by Council. The Mayor and Council President asked Council, in a letter put on Council’s docket, to increase the amount when purchasing is allowed without public bidding from $7,500 to $75,000. That’s a 1,000% increase, and the way the legislation is worded, also requires a 3% increase each year!

Current spending law now limits non-bid contracts for professional services such as consultant fees and attorney fees to $5,000. The proposed legislation would allow contracts with consultants and lawyers for as much as $75,000 without council approval, or even knowledge!

The Mayor and Council President’s letter to Council says that they “respectfully ask for your approval to update our nearly 40-year-old municipal ordinances and its low threshold limits to mirror the language of Ohio Revised Code § 9.17, which currently permits a threshold limit of $75,000.” In truth, they are not asking Council “to update our nearly 40-year-old municipal ordinances.” The “40-year-old ordinances” have already been updated; some as recently as June 18, 2018 when the now Mayor and Council President were Members of Council. That’s only 5 years ago!

Lakewood is a charter city. It has the right and duty to make laws that are right for Lakewood. As recently as five years ago, Council found $7,500 to still be a proper limit for discretionary spending of City resources without prior Council approval, just as it did 40 years ago.

It’s not so long since a former Lakewood finance director went to prison for skirting public bidding laws. Public bidding laws are necessary for protecting the city’s resources. They should not be tampered with. There is no good reason now to increase the limit on unbid-spending 1,000%, or at all for that matter! The proposed legislation is not needed and should not be adopted!

Edward Graham is a former member of Lakewood City Council.