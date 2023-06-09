Vote For Commitment And Experience

My name is Linda Beebe. I am running for re-election to the Board of Education because I believe in public education, and I believe that children deserve the best that public education can offer: quality teachers, a safe, open creative, growth-minded, and diverse environment and programming that meets the needs of all individual students.

I have served the Lakewood Board of Education for forty years. I have lived in Lakewood for 50 years with my husband Dr. Bruce Beebe and our children Meg and Aaron, both of whom graduated from Lakewood City Schools. Prior to going to law school, I taught English and history for 15 years, partly in Lakewood and Scotland. I am now a practicing attorney with an office in Lakewood. I love reading, photography, travel, and anything to do with schools and teaching.

I do not have children currently enrolled in the district. I believe that my role is to look at a broader picture than that that viewed by those candidates with children in the school. While I believe that it is important to have board members with children in the schools, my commitment is to bring my years of experience and a broader focus to help determine the best practices for all children as well as district-wide issues and concerns.

The school board members I have served with have tried to serve the entire school community and not special interests. They have never imposed their own political agendas on school policy. I hope to ensure that commitment continues. My only agenda is to maintain the high-quality schools for which Lakewood is known.

Lakewood Board of Education has had to make difficult decisions these past four years. The next four will be focused on making up for losses suffered because of COVID, determining the best use of our facilities in light of the increased need for more pre-school education, alternative educational choices and individualized programming. We will look to maintain the current financial stability of the district and to support and maintain the high-quality leadership team and teachers in the district.

Public schools are the heart of our democracy, and Lakewood Schools are the heart of our community. If re-elected, I will continue to use my experience and passion to serve our schools and our community.

Linda G. Beebe is a member of and candidate for re-election to the Lakewood Board of education

My qualifications for serving on the Board of Education are broad and varied. I am a former teacher. I taught English and history in middle and high school for 12 years – in Pennsylvania, in Scotland and in Lakewood. My children Aaron and Megan went to Lakewood schools; my husband Dr. Bruce Beebe taught for 30 years in Lakewood High School; I was in the PTA and led a Girl Scout troop. I have been an attorney for 40 years and have been active in community organizations for over 40 years. I was COC Business person of the year in 1998. I have been honored by the Ohio School Boards Association as an outstanding board member. I am a member of the League of Women Voters and the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce; I have set as a Trustee of the Lakewood Foundation, Lakewood Senior Citizens Inc. and the Barton Center Board of Trustees. I have served as President of the Lakewood Board of Education four times, and have been closely involved in the past years in the Lakewood school facilities project that culminated in the complete rebuilding of our school buildings – on budget and on time.