There Are 10 Candidates For 3 Seats On School Board
by Colleen Clark-Sutton
On August 26th, several local candidates running for election this November attended a Meet the Candidates at Lakewood Park. The event was organized and hosted by the Legaue of Women Voters' & our Lakewood Chamber of Commerce. Approximately 80 voters stopped by to meet the candidates and ask individual questions.
Colleen Clark-Sutton
I live in Lakewood and play an active role in local politics and civic engagement. I am currently one of the candidates running for Lakewood School Board.
Volume 19, Issue 17, Posted 3:28 PM, 09.06.2023