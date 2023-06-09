Starr Gazer

SEPTEMBER

ARIES: Cash is rolling in for the Ram; Jupiter has landed in your money house, looking good…keep up the exercise routines; the Sun is shining on your health; cooking out Vegan?

TAURUS: The Bull is getting a bit of attention & excitement on the way, romance is on the horizon, & Uranus has gone retrograde in your sign; look back to Aug 2022-Jan 2023 for clues.

GEMINI: Twins focus on home/family; while you’re roasting hotdogs, something is brewing behind the scenes. Although you’re unaware, it could be your ace in the hole, so be patient.

CANCER: Crab, pick up the pen & microphone & get on the horn. Start getting back to your social & networking skills you’ve let fall by the wayside; you’ve got friends in high places…

LEO: The Lion should be smiling all the way to the bank, the Sun is shining on your finances & assets, also Jupiter is beaming a generous amount of blessings your way, involving your career.

VIRGO: It’s all about you this month, Virgo; the traveling bug has bitten you; get yourself on the road, or at least to a travel agent. Make hay while the Sun shines on you. 😊

LIBRA: Libra, you’ve got your hands in something behind the scenes; the Sun is there shining the way, it’ll be revealed when it’s time; other’s resources are also bringing huge benefits to you.

SCORPIO: The Scorpion is not one to stand in the limelight. However, it’s your turn to get out & mingle with your friends/groups & your business/personal relationships; start now; do it.

SAGITTARIUS The Centaur focuses on career; you’ve waited long enough, get a game plan…Jupiter has landed in your house of health; moderation is the key to longevity; seek truth.

CAPRICORN: Foreign travel & romance are on the Goat’s mind this month; put your affairs in order. The Goat likes to be prepared, trod forward with an air of success & accomplishment.

AQUARIUS: Transformation is occurring for the Aquarian this month; other resources play a hand in this development; blessings are knocking on the doors of the home & hearth; open it!

PISCES: Business & personal relationships are swimming around the Fish this month; mix & match at the cookout on the Lake, invite the community & neighbors. That’s where you’ll excel.

Eva Starr, the local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. You can reach Starr at evastarr.com.