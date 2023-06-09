Starr Gazer
SEPTEMBER
ARIES: Cash is rolling in for the Ram; Jupiter has landed in your money house, looking good…keep up the exercise routines; the Sun is shining on your health; cooking out Vegan?
TAURUS: The Bull is getting a bit of attention & excitement on the way, romance is on the horizon, & Uranus has gone retrograde in your sign; look back to Aug 2022-Jan 2023 for clues.
GEMINI: Twins focus on home/family; while you’re roasting hotdogs, something is brewing behind the scenes. Although you’re unaware, it could be your ace in the hole, so be patient.
CANCER: Crab, pick up the pen & microphone & get on the horn. Start getting back to your social & networking skills you’ve let fall by the wayside; you’ve got friends in high places…
LEO: The Lion should be smiling all the way to the bank, the Sun is shining on your finances & assets, also Jupiter is beaming a generous amount of blessings your way, involving your career.
VIRGO: It’s all about you this month, Virgo; the traveling bug has bitten you; get yourself on the road, or at least to a travel agent. Make hay while the Sun shines on you. 😊
LIBRA: Libra, you’ve got your hands in something behind the scenes; the Sun is there shining the way, it’ll be revealed when it’s time; other’s resources are also bringing huge benefits to you.
SCORPIO: The Scorpion is not one to stand in the limelight. However, it’s your turn to get out & mingle with your friends/groups & your business/personal relationships; start now; do it.
SAGITTARIUS The Centaur focuses on career; you’ve waited long enough, get a game plan…Jupiter has landed in your house of health; moderation is the key to longevity; seek truth.
CAPRICORN: Foreign travel & romance are on the Goat’s mind this month; put your affairs in order. The Goat likes to be prepared, trod forward with an air of success & accomplishment.
AQUARIUS: Transformation is occurring for the Aquarian this month; other resources play a hand in this development; blessings are knocking on the doors of the home & hearth; open it!
PISCES: Business & personal relationships are swimming around the Fish this month; mix & match at the cookout on the Lake, invite the community & neighbors. That’s where you’ll excel.
Eva Starr, the local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. You can reach Starr at evastarr.com.
Eva Starr
Eva Starr recently moved back to her heartland state of Ohio, after the transition of her mother. Starr spent the last ten years in San Diego digesting the alluring buffet of wisdom the West Coast had to offer. While there she attended the San Diego Culinary Institute, and worked as a chef in San Diego.
Starr also published her book Quit ‘Should-ing’ on Yourself, while in San Diego featured at the 2016 LA Times Book Festival, and Oprah Winfrey’s Reading Room.
She continues to follow her metaphysical path, teaching Astrology, hosting her television show Reach for the Moon, and exploring the diversified culinary delights Lakewood has to offer.