Ohio Traffic Safety Office Awards Westshore Enforcement Bureau Funding For Teen Driver Education Scholarships

Westshore Enforcement Bureau (WEB) announces the availability of teen driver education scholarships courtesy of funding from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office (OTSO). The grant will help teenager’s in low income and/or families that are struggling financially to get access to free driver training. Attendance at one of the Westshore High Schools in Bay Village, Fairview Park, Lakewood, North Olmsted, Rocky River and Westlake is required. Financially eligible families with students (15 ½ to 17 yr. old) with a valid temporary permit can be referred through their schools guidance office for an application.

Students who receive the OTSO “Drive to Succeed” scholarship will be able to select driver education training taught by 911 Driving School or Professional Driving School. The OTSO Drive to Succeed scholarship will cover the entire class fee (less $25.00 deposit).

Young drivers under age 24 are involved in 31% of all crashes in Ohio, but only make up about 13% of licensed Ohio drivers. With the proper education and training, 16-year-old license applicants perform best of all those licensed under age 25 on the on-road test, with a 78% pass rate – compared to a 63% pass rate at age 18.

Since 1975, WEB has provided drug and alcohol prevention services through a broad range of community programs being heralded as a model Ohio Drug Task Force. The Westshore Young Leaders Network (WYLN) is comprised of middle and high school students from its six service communities. WYLN meets monthly during the school year to support young leaders and promote healthy, safe and substance-free lifestyle choices.

Noreen Kyle is a School Prevention and Education Specialist for the Westshore Enforcement Bureau.