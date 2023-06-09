LREF Awards $18K In Teaching Grants
At the 2023-2024 school year opening Convocation for all Lakewood City Schools staff, the Lakewood Rangers Education Foundation (LREF) awarded nearly $18,000 in teaching grants for staff. The grants will be used to fund 20 unique and innovative learning experiences created by the District’s amazing teachers.
The grants are made possible through a number of dedicated funding sources such as the Margaret B. Warner fund and the Meinke Creative Teaching Grant fund as well as LREF’s general fund. Some of the grant requests funded include:
-
Garfield Middle School Yoga Club
-
Garfield and Harding Middle Schools’ Mock Trial
-
Grant Elementary Recess Club
-
Harding Middle School Gardening Club
-
Hayes Elementary Earning & Learning financial literacy program
-
Horace Mann Elementary’s Diverse Universe social justice club
-
Lakewood High School Stock Market Club
Unfortunately, LREF receives more requests than it can fund. If you would like to help LREF award grants to fill all teacher requests they receive, please consider making a donation at lakewoodrangers.com/donate.