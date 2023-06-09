LREF Awards $18K In Teaching Grants

At the 2023-2024 school year opening Convocation for all Lakewood City Schools staff, the Lakewood Rangers Education Foundation (LREF) awarded nearly $18,000 in teaching grants for staff. The grants will be used to fund 20 unique and innovative learning experiences created by the District’s amazing teachers.

The grants are made possible through a number of dedicated funding sources such as the Margaret B. Warner fund and the Meinke Creative Teaching Grant fund as well as LREF’s general fund. Some of the grant requests funded include:

Garfield Middle School Yoga Club

Garfield and Harding Middle Schools’ Mock Trial

Grant Elementary Recess Club

Harding Middle School Gardening Club

Hayes Elementary Earning & Learning financial literacy program

Horace Mann Elementary’s Diverse Universe social justice club

Lakewood High School Stock Market Club





Unfortunately, LREF receives more requests than it can fund. If you would like to help LREF award grants to fill all teacher requests they receive, please consider making a donation at lakewoodrangers.com/donate.