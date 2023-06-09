LHS Alumni Mixer Set For Sept. 14

The Lakewood Rangers Education Foundation will host an Alumni Mixer on Thursday, Sept. 14 from 6-8 pm at the Lakewood Truck Park, 16900 Detroit Ave. LREF will provide attendees one drink ticket. Food trucks are on site for dinner/snack options. Alumni from all classes are welcome! Come and reconnect with old friends or meet new ones! We are all Rangers!

The Lakewood Rangers Education Foundation is a not-for-profit, 501c(3) philanthropic organization established in 1984 by a visionary group of teachers, administrators and community leaders who saw the need to create an organization to engage alumni but also raise and distribute funds that would bridge the gap between what government funding provides for public schools and what is really needed to ensure a world class education for students. Since then, LREF has distributed millions of dollars in support to the schools.