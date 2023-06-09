Lakewood To Host 36th Annual Marching Band Festival On Sept. 23rd!

Lakewood High School hosts our 36th annual marching band festival on September 23 and will feature 9 (!) of the best Cleveland area marching bands. Get your tickets now to see the Beachwood, Cuyahoga Heights, Dover, Fairview, Open Door Christian, Painesville, Westlake, Wickliffe and Lakewood High School marching bands! We will also welcome the Baldwin Wallace Marching Yellow Jackets as our specials guests. Ticket prices increase the day of the festival, so get your tickets early!



When: September 23, 6:00 PM (Gates open at 5:30PM)



* This year's festival will be online sales only. NO cash will be accepted at the gates for tickets or programs. Concessions and 50/50 raffle will accept cash. *



Tickets Prices:



The following tickets are on sale until midnight of September 22, 2023:



Presale Adults - $8.00 ($10 day of)



Presale Seniors, 55+ - $6.00 ($8 day of)



Presale Students - $3 ($5 day of)



Presale Programs on sale until September 11- sales reopen online on September 23rd.



Full Color Festival Program - $6 before September 11 ($8 day of - limited quantities available)



This is an important fundraiser for our band program and wwwe appreciate your support. We’ll see you at the First Federal of Lakewood Stadium on the 23rd!

Sarah Winters is a parent and a member of Lakewood Music Boosters.