Lakewood Public Library Wins 2023 Best Library Parent Choice Award

Lakewood Public Library has won the Northeast Ohio Parent 2023 Parent Choice Award for Best Library. Available both online and in print, Northeast Ohio Parent gathers the opinions of local parents to find family-friendly places and events in Northeast Ohio. Readers and online followers can vote for their favorite places and services.

Lakewood Public Library was praised for its wide variety of unique extended learning opportunities, as the Library offers story times, camps, literacy programs, book clubs, tutoring, homework help, and special family-friendly performances. Lakewood Public Library also partners with Connecting for Kids, which provides education, resources and support to families.

Stop in at the Main Library, 15425 Detroit Ave., or the beautifully-renovated Madison Branch, 13229 Madison Ave, to see what makes our library uniquely wonderful.