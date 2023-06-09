Lakewood Public Library Children’s And Youth Services Programs

Pre-school Story Time

For You and Your 2 to 5-Year-Old Pre-schooler. This pre-school story time is ideal for walkers, new talkers, and learning early literacy skills. You and your toddler and preschoolers will enjoy short books, songs and rhymes. The focus is on skills with your participation as a model. No registration is required.

Main Library:

Tuesdays: September 12- October 31, 2023

10:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

11:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Wednesdays: September 13- November 1, 2023

11:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Madison Branch:

Thursdays: September 14- November 2, 2023

10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Just Baby 'N Me

For You and Your Birth to 24-Month-Old Baby

Just Baby 'N Me is a lap-sit story time ideal for babies from birth through early walkers. The focus is on rhymes, songs, finger plays and exploring short books together. Registration is required. Register for each session separately.

Main Library-

Mondays- Session One: September 11- October 2, 2023. Session Two: October 9- October 30, 2023

10:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Wednesdays- Session One: September 13- October 4, 2023. Session Two: October 11- November 1, 2023

10:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

6:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Thursdays- Session One: September 14- October 5, 2023. Session Two: October 12- November 2, 2023

10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Madison Branch-

Thursdays- Session One: September 14- October 5, 2023. Session Two: October 12- November 2, 2023

11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Pajama Party

For You and Your 2 to 6 Year-Old Child

Make the Library a part of your bedtime routine with an evening story time. Children are encouraged to wear their favorite pajamas and bring their stuffed animal friends to snuggle. Join us as we wind down for the night. You and your children will enjoy short books, songs and rhymes. The focus is on skills with your participation as a model. No registration is required.

Mondays: September 11, 2023- October 30, 2023

6:00-6:30 p.m.

Tuesdays: September 12- October 31, 2023

6:00-6:30 p.m.

Family Weekend Wonders

Looking for weekend entertainment for the whole family? Look no further! Drop in to the Library's special weekend story time. Your whole family will enjoy these programs full of enthusiastic stories, engaging activities, entertaining music and clever crafts. Family Weekend Wonders Drop-In Story Time is offered every weekend throughout the year and features a different theme each week to keep things engaging. No registration is required.

Main Library- Fridays and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m.

Madison Branch- Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

To sign up for any program, register online at lakewoodpubliclibrary.org/youth or call (216) 226-8275, ext. 140.