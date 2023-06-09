Lakewood League Of Women Voters Candidates Forum
The Lakewood Chapter of the League of Women Voters of Greater Cleveland and the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce will host a Candidates Forum on Tuesday, September 26 at 7:00pm at Lakewood City Hall Auditorium. This is an opportunity to hear from candidates running in the November election.
Lakewood City Hall Auditorium
12650 Detroit Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107
7:00pm – 9:00pm
Free. No RSVP required.
Andree Kinnee has been a Lakewood resident since 2010. She was born in Toledo and loves living near Lake Erie.
