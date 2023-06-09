Lakewood League Of Women Voters Candidates Forum

by Andree Kinnee

Lakewood League of Women Voters members at the Candidate Meet and Greet in August.

The Lakewood Chapter of the League of Women Voters of Greater Cleveland and the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce will host a Candidates Forum on Tuesday, September 26 at 7:00pm at Lakewood City Hall Auditorium. This is an opportunity to hear from candidates running in the November election.

Lakewood City Hall Auditorium
12650 Detroit Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

7:00pm – 9:00pm

Free. No RSVP required.

Andree Kinnee has been a Lakewood resident since 2010. She was born in Toledo and loves living near Lake Erie.

Andree Kinnee

Volume 19, Issue 17, Posted 3:28 PM, 09.06.2023