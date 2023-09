The Lakewood Fire Department will hold a car seat safety check on Sunday, September 10th from 9 AM-12 PM at Fire Station #1, 14601 Madison. This free event is open to Lakewood families who would like to have their car seats installed or checked for proper setup. To sign-up, visit: https://ow.ly/Nwq250PEVth. For more info, visit https://ow.ly/BWsp50PEVtg