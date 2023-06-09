District Completes Summer Capital Projects

When June rolls around and our buildings are no longer filled with the sounds of classrooms and hallways full of students, our Operations Department gets to work making the major repairs and upgrades needed to have our buildings in top shape for the next school year. This summer was no different, and in fact, was probably one of the busiest summers in recent years thanks to some major projects.

With less pedestrian and vehicle traffic going in and out of our buildings and parking lots, summer is an optimal time to tackle tasks such as parking lot improvements and tree trimming, which are some of the typical summer jobs our Operations Department manages. Emerson, Garfield, Harding, Horace Mann and Lakewood High all saw pavement improvements this summer. Tree trimming and removing took place at Franklin School of Opportunity, Grant, Horace Mann and Lakewood High.

Some larger projects ($700,000+) were also on tap this summer: roof system replacement at Hayes Elementary and a new turf for the Lakewood High baseball field. The Hayes job was needed to correct a ventilation flaw in the roof when it was installed in 2007. The baseball turf was last upgraded in 2004. Additionally, a contractor will soon begin installing secondary door locks on all of the doors in the District for added protection in our classrooms.

Besides the ball field turf, other surfacing projects include refinishing the Harding gymnasium floor, the work bay for Auto Tech in the high school’s D Building and installing a rubber-surface path in the wood chip playground at Horace Mann that will make it easier for our students with mobility assistive equipment to navigate the area.

Finally, the Lakewood High natatorium is receiving an upgrade to the HVAC system. As it is related to air quality, this project will be paid for from federal Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief funds received following the pandemic.

Lakewood City Schools is grateful that the community’s amazing support of the district has afforded it the opportunity to make these improvements. Maintaining and improving our facilities is part of providing a learning environment that offers students the best chance at success.