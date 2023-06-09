35th Annual Lakewood Community Festival Caps Off Summer

Celebrate family, community and cultural heritage at the 35th annual Lakewood Community Festival on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Madison Park, 13201 Madison Avenue. The day of fun and activities for the entire family will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., rain or shine.

The festival is known for a variety of delicious nationality foods including pierogis, potato pancakes, kielbasa and sauerkraut, stuffed cabbage and more. There will be pizza, of course, and other selections as well. Save room for traditional ethnic pastries, plus ice cream and other desserts.

For the kiddos, the festivities will include costumed characters, crafts, games, bubbles, balloon animals, and a giant inflatable obstacle course.

Throughout the day, musical entertainment will be provided by 2 Guys/12 Strings (11 a.m.), The Bird Town Boys (noon), The Newcomers (1 p.m.), The Polka Pirates (2 p.m.), Flanagan & Riley (3 p.m.) and The Jobs (4 p.m.).

The festival is traditionally the last event of the summer. The event is sponsored by the Lakewood Community Festival, Inc. and the City of Lakewood.

Karen Karp is a Lakewood Community Festival Board Member.