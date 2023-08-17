Westerly Senior Health & Wellness Fair Well Received

Last week, residents of the Westerly Senior Apartments and visitors spent time at the Fair. But, there wasn't a ferris wheel or cotton candy. Organized by Westerly Service Coordinators and the Barton Center (activities arm of the Westerly complex), the intent of the Annual Westerly Senior Health & Wellness Fair was to introduce mature adults to local services that might benefit them.

Carolyn Lechner of Kabb, an Elder Law & Care Firm, gave a verbal thumbs up saying, "whoever put this together knew what they were doing." She continued, "it was a very holistic group of people; very insightful." Indeed there was an eclectic lineup of participants, 55 vendors in all. Wrap It Up Food Truck was on the premises as well. Free ice cream from Trikeable Treats was provided by the Westerly.

Case Western Reserve University School of Dental Medicine and Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers were just two of the many health care organizations represented. An eye catching leaflet, "Are Medicare calls out of hand?" was one example of handouts brought along to supplement conversations between attendees and professionals such as Independent Agent for Health Insurance, Michelle Waldron.

Applications for individuals requiring paratransit services were supplied by the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA). The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs also had materials to share, some addressing benefits for those exposed to toxic substances while in the service.

Caring Transitions is ready to meet the needs of seniors or their families who want to sort through a lifetime of possessions in order to downsize, prepare for a move or set up an estate sale.

For those whose wellbeing is enhanced by their furry friends, "Helping People with Pets in Need in Your Community" was one brochure offered by One Health Organization whose Founder, President & CEO is Veterinarian, Dr. Anna M. van Heeckeren. Being at the Fair was rewarding for them as well. They were "delighted to run into clients and meet them in person." (Most interactions occur online where pet owners go to seek advice.)

Perhaps the best nod of appreciation for all the planning and thought put into the event came from among the approximately 150 who were there to check it out. Westerly resident, Linda Lesny, stated "Everybody I talked to was great. They took the time to explain things." Frances Kirk, who also received an ear and eye exam on site, said "it gave you access to lots of people; very informative." Paralee Fields echoed the others with, "I really enjoyed myself. Everyone was very polite. Loved the atmosphere." She was glad she came this year.

The afternoon concluded with raffle prizes such as gift baskets and gift cards. Barton Center Executive Director, Allison Urbanek, enthusiastically summed up how it went with, "It's been fantastic! Very well attended. Wonderful to see our people come together and learn about the resources in our community."

