Trish Hendy For School Board

Hi--my name is Trish Hendy. I am running for the open seat on the Lakewood Board of Education. After serving the district for 33 years—mostly as manager of our Civic Auditorium—I believe I have a unique perspective to bring to our board. I am asking for your support. My campaign goals are summed up in 2 words. Kids First.

My Priorities are as follows:

Maintain the broad and extensive curricular and extracurricular offerings that are the strength of the Lakewood City Schools

Work with the LTA—via the collective bargaining process—to lengthen the elementary school day (currently the shortest in Cuyahoga County) by 30-45 minutes to allow more time for student to fill deficiencies caused by COVID isolations and reverse cuts—with creative solutions--made to music and physical education

Communicate consistently and openly with the community, especially when significant facilities/curricular changes are being considered

To celebrate and build upon the many strengths of our district and community

To create a policy that reflects the importance of a Human Resource Department that is empowered to seek the highest quality candidates not only locally but globally.

My Background

I was born in Lakewood and attended Taft, Emerson and Lakewood High School (’82). I am grateful to incredible Lakewood educators for their guidance and encouragement. After working for Huntington playhouse and Sideline Designs, I returned to LHS, first as assistant manager of the Lakewood Civic Auditorium, then as Manager. While working for the Lakewood City Schools, I returned to college at Cleveland State University and graduated magna cum laude with a degree in religious studies in 2006.

As a 33-year (now retired) employee. I have experienced first-hand the tremendous commitment to our children by our educators, secretaries, maintenance, custodial staff and administrators. I have worked side by side with the people who are directly responsible for the education and well-being of our children. I understand the ins and outs of the Lakewood City Schools from the perspective of a student and an employee.

Lakewood is a unique, creative and accepting community—I love being a part of it, am grateful that this is my home, and have always wanted to give back. I co-founded the Lakewood Project and have served on the Ohio Board of Education Committee for Arts and Innovative thinking. I was the assistant Barnstormers director for 22 years and have trained hundreds of students to work in the world of performing arts. During my tenure with Barnstormers, I wrote with a group of creative students and directed a play about AIDS in 1993 called the “Rusty Tricycle” that won national acclaim from The Bravo Cable Channel. In addition during my time with Barnstormers, we produced a number of shows addressing socially difficult topics head on.

I had the great honor to work with the young adults and teens support group at the time called The Gay and Lesbian Centre. I met struggling high school students who only wished for acceptance at a time when some faced shunning and even family abandonment.

I have lived in Lakewood for more than 50 plus years and still live in my family home with my partner and our three golden retrievers.

I would like to continue to serve my hometown as a member of the Lakewood Board of Education and I respectfully ask for your vote.