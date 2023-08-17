Senior Luke Shuldt Winner Of Pearl Ann Bodle ‘50 Memorial Scholarship

Congratulations to our next senior scholarship recipient, Luke Schuldt!



Luke spent two years as a member of the Sports and Exercise Science (SES) program at LHS and through unique learning methods and hands on experiences, he felt that the members of the program turned into a community, rather than just a class. Luke thrived in the SES program as well as in other sports, like bowling, cross-country, track and intramural basketball because of his communication and leadership skills. He is known for his motivation and ability to bring out the best in others.



Luke also worked at Malley’s where he proved to be an effective communicator and team member.



Through Building Hope in the City, Luke volunteered with projects and special events and even tutored a refugee student.



As a person who is eager to learn and willing to challenge himself, Luke will be successful in any endeavors he pursues in college at the University of Cincinnati and beyond.







Luke was awarded the Pearl Ann Bodle ‘50 Memorial Scholarship.