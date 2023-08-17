Senior Griffin Norris Winner Of The Dr. Lisa Hanson Fine Arts Scholarship Winner

Let’s hear a round of applause for our next senior scholarship recipient, Griffin Norris.



With a talent for analytical thinking combined with expansive creativity, Griffin brings a unique set of skills to everything he encounters. His multifaceted high school career is a testament to that fact. As part the LHS Cross Country and Tennis teams as well as the Chamber Choir, Symphonic Mixed Choir, and Vive L’Four Quartet, along with a challenging course schedule, Griffin showed a level of commitment and positivity to his activities that was unmatched by his peers.



Griffin is a strong leader who worked hard on his own goals while encouraging others to do the same.







We expect that Griffin will continue sharing his talents at Cleveland State University, where he plans to earn a degree in Statistics/Data Analysis.







Griffin was awarded the Dr. Lisa Hanson Fine Arts Scholarship.