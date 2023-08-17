NEORSD’s Annual Clean Water Fest Is On Sunday September 23, Join Us For A Day Of Free Fab Fun!

Our festival of all things water is Saturday, September 23, 2023. A full day of free games, giveaways, tours, trucks, education, and inspiration unlike any other. Join thousands of our closest friends from Northeast Ohio and beyond at Clean Water Fest! Guests can tour one of the country’s largest wastewater treatment plants, and our award-winning and state-certified laboratory. Play games, win prizes, meet the stars of the Discovery network series ‘Sewer Divers,’ and walk away winners with newfound knowledge of the work it takes to protect our environment.

If you would like to host an exhibit space at our 2023 Clean Water Fest, please reach out to Jessica Shutty at shuttyj@neorsd.org

Event Details:

Saturday, September 23, 2023

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (last tour at 3 p.m.)

4747 East 49th Street, Cuyahoga Heights, OH 44125

Kirsten Bull is the Administrative Project Coordinator, Communications and Community Relations Department for the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District.